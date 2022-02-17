Ulysses Management LLC Sells 39,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ulysses Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 3.1% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,339,000 after acquiring an additional 133,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $125.30. 28,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,441,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average is $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

