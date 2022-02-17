UMH Properties (UMH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect UMH Properties to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Aegis upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

