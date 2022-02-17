Unibright Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.40 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $149.35 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00038619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00107076 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

