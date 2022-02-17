Unido EP (UDO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $90,083.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.01 or 0.07093522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,478.53 or 1.00012086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,390,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

