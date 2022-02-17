Unio Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Unio Capital LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 3.1% of Unio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,205,000 after buying an additional 94,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,941,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.