Unio Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Unio Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 3.6% of Unio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $370.87. 4,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,228. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $321.39 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.75 and a 200 day moving average of $410.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.