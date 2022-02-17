Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €34.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

UN01 has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.55 ($41.53).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €38.60 ($43.86) on Thursday. Uniper has a 52 week low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

