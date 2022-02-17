Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 14,388 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 1.2% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $19,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMH traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,974. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $44.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

