Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,183 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $84,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.33. 164,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,267,066. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

