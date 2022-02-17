Unisocks Market Capitalization Achieves $28.55 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Unisocks has a market cap of $28.55 million and $9,201.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $94,521.40 or 2.32107796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unisocks has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00038995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00107944 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.