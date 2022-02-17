United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $128,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594 shares of company stock worth $2,153,170 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $3,159.65. 78,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,210.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,336.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

