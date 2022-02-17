United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 627 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $109,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $512.76. 28,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $227.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

