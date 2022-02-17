United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $61.83 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 21,091 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $61,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.85. 46,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

