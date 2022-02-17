United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 139,468 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139,468 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $145,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $107.21. 185,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,083. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

