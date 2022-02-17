United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 247,471 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 247,471 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $140,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

V stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.38. 122,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,361,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

