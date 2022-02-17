United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $111,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $659,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 273,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $47,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.81. The company had a trading volume of 149,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,984,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.62. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.