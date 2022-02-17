United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $49,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $221,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,097. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $244.44 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

