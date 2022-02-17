United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Stock analysts at Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of UDIRF stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

