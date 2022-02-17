Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,030 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Uniti Group worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

