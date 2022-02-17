Univar Solutions (UNVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UNVR opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

In other Univar Solutions news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,825 shares of company stock worth $1,450,914 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 509,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 215,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

