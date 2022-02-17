Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.19 million.

UEIC traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 79,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,183. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on UEIC shares. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 986.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,116,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

