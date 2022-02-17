Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.19 million.
UEIC traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 79,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,183. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79.
A number of research analysts have commented on UEIC shares. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.75.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
