Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.61

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UETMF)
