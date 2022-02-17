Universal Health Services (UHS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE UHS opened at $137.81 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $6,608,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

