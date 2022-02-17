Universal Health Services (UHS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE UHS opened at $137.81 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.