Universal Insurance (UVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.04. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $394.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

