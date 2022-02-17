University of Notre Dame DU Lac Acquires Shares of 2,116 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,116 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Intuit makes up about 3.6% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $14.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $513.84. 12,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $583.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.14.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

