University of Notre Dame DU Lac Purchases 2,324 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition makes up approximately 3.2% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

HLF traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,058. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

