UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.72 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $9,614.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00107622 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

