Untitled Investments LP Buys 128,310 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Untitled Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,310 shares during the period. Repay accounts for 6.8% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Untitled Investments LP owned about 1.63% of Repay worth $33,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPAY. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Repay by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repay by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Repay by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Repay by 5.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Repay by 4.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.85. 2,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,428. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.