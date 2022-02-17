Untitled Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Untitled Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 7.8% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $39,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 185,738 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $59,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in SEA by 265.3% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 186.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,954 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.13. 105,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,273,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $119.41 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

