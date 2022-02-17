Untitled Investments LP Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Untitled Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,880 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.3% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 583,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $164,596,000 after acquiring an additional 266,921 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,692,211 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $477,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38,785 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.85. 546,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,965,055. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

