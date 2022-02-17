Untitled Investments LP Invests $3.50 Million in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. Toast accounts for 0.7% of Untitled Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth $549,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth $1,124,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $12,488,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $19,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

TOST traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 136,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,614. Toast, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $5,497,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

