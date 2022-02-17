Untitled Investments LP Invests $9.46 Million in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,000. Matterport comprises about 1.9% of Untitled Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Untitled Investments LP owned about 0.21% of Matterport at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth $1,072,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $499,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,455,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of MTTR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 301,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,778,427. Matterport Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Matterport Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

