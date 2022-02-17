Untitled Investments LP Invests $9.72 Million in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.0% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.90. 499,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,789,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.50. The company has a market cap of $582.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.36 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,241 shares of company stock worth $1,077,095. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

