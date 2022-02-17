Untitled Investments LP Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,000. GoodRx accounts for about 1.0% of Untitled Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 64.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 70.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 249,875 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $27.87. 2,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,228. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $492,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $8,896,709.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock worth $40,806,628 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDRX. Barclays upped their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.