UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Tops $5.50 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.50 billion and $6.54 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.77 or 0.00014066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.00289017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001007 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

