Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of UPLD stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Upland Software has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $53.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9,888.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 729,160 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,643,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 300,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.
