Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 623.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,417 shares during the period. Upstart makes up 0.5% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Upstart worth $79,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 74.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth about $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 791.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $334,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $147.70. 130,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,056. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.07. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total transaction of $1,058,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,701 shares of company stock valued at $307,745,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

