Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of UE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.34. 109,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,417. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

