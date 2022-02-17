urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Sells $164,400.00 in Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley John Nattrass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bradley John Nattrass sold 304 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,040.00.

urban-gro stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. 32,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 million and a P/E ratio of -34.42. urban-gro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

