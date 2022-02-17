Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Shares Up 0.3%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180.50 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.44). Approximately 653,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 908,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.84) price target on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £851.91 million and a PE ratio of 8.32.

In other news, insider Nigel Rich bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £170,000 ($230,040.60).

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

