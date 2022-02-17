Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $35.00. The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 152381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on URBN. B. Riley reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $2,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

