Urus Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Urus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

