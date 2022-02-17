US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 87,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

