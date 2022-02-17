V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,704 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of V.F. worth $88,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 551,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in V.F. by 792.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

VFC stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

