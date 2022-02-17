V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.65

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.65 and last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 66367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Get V.F. alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.