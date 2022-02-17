V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $589,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $390,480.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $191,180.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $198,150.00.

Shares of CRVL traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.92. 46,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,138. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.71. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

