Vai Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002219 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $54.47 million and $254,519.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.46 or 0.07099823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,665.30 or 0.99955073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00049356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

