Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $23,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aravt Global LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,552,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 494.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

NYSE MTN opened at $275.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.55. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.23 and a 52-week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

