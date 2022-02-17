Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,645 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 460,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after buying an additional 1,032,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 427,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,019,207. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.