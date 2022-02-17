Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.27. 7,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,638. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.07 and a 200 day moving average of $216.49. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

